This comes after the This Morning presenter took over from Matt Lucas for the new series.

Alison Hammond will now join the show alongside TV titans like Noel Fielding and Paul Hollywood.

Alison Hammond reveals "scary" moment with GBBO co-star Paul Hollywood

The TV personality shared the story while speaking on ITV breakfast show This Morning.

Alison Hammond told Holly Willoughby and Ben Shephard that after her first day on set, Paul Hollywood offered her a lift back to her hotel in his Lamborghini.

The one thing she did not count on was how "scary" The Great British Bake Off star's driving would be.

She said: "He's got a Lamborghini, he's got quite a few cars, he likes his cars. And he said 'Alison, do you want a lift to the hotel?' It was the first day that I was there, I was like 'yeah, yeah, I'd love a lift' I was like 'is that the car I'm going in?'

On your marks… get set… give it up for @AlisonHammond’s debut as a Bake Off host! 👏👏 #GBBO pic.twitter.com/BKh6Q3abRb — British Bake Off (@BritishBakeOff) September 26, 2023

"So I had to squeeze myself in this little car, I've never been in one before. I was like 'it's really low down isn't it Paul'."

Alison Hammond then described Paul Hollywood's driving as terrifying, saying: "Got into the car and he drove and I'll be honest with you, it's the first time I drove with him and the last time I drove with him. He got me there safely however, it was scary."

The This Morning studio was left in stitches as she recounted the story.

Alison Hammond previously presented The Great British Bake Off during its Stand Up 2 Cancer special in 2020.