Lisa Jane Bedding, 62, from Cwmavon Road, Pontypool, pleaded guilty to advertising and selling counterfeit items, including handbags, footwear, watches and cosmetics.

The fakes, which she advertised on Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp, bore the names of prestige brands such as Prada, Ted Baker and Ugg.

Trading Standards officers at Torfaen Council executed warrants at Bedding’s home and workplace after receiving a tip-off from a member of the public.

Officers discovered price lists and handwritten orders, in addition to the counterfeits, at the premises.

Bedding admitted 12 charges at Cwmbran Magistrates Court on Friday, June 23, with 11 counts pertaining to the sale and possession of counterfeit goods and one count of fraud.

On Friday, September 22, the Pontypool resident appeared for sentencing at Cardiff Crown Court where the gain from her criminal activities was evaluated at £75,000 and she was ordered to re-pay the amount within three months.

If the Confiscation Order is not paid within three months, Bedding could face nine months imprisonment.

Bedding also received a 10-month prison sentence, suspended for two years, and an order to pay the council’s costs of £12,000.

Cllr Mandy Owen, Executive Member for Environment, said: “This should serve as a warning to individuals who believe they can profit from selling counterfeit goods.

“Torfaen’s Trading Standards Team works diligently to combat the sale and distribution of counterfeit items.”

Anyone with information about counterfeit goods can contact Torfaen’s Trading Standards Team on 01633 647623 or email tradingstandards@torfaen.gov.uk.