OLIVIA ROSS, 31, of Maesglas Avenue, Newport must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for using a motor vehicle for which no test certificate had been issued on Lennard Street on April 27.

MICHAEL JAMES BRISTOW, 35, of Broad Mead Park, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on the SDR on June 9.

His driving record was endorsed with eight points.

CARLENE ANDREA CHRISTIE, 37, of Ashgrove, Llanellen, Abergavenny must pay £262 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 36mph in a 30mph zone on the B4269 at Gypsy Lane on April 3.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

ALINA COVACIU, 28, of Livingstone Place, Newport must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving while not wearing a seat belt on Chepstow Road on March 22.

DANIEL WILLIAM COZENS, aged 43, of Greenhill Road, Sebastopol, Pontypool must pay £575 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 36mph in a 30mph zone on The Highway, Croesyceiliog, Cwmbran on March 23.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

LUKE WILLIAMS, 27, of Coed Y Gores, Pentwyn, Cardiff was banned from driving for 12 months after he admitted drink driving on the M4 motorway in Chepstow between Junction 23 and Junction 22 with 57 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on April 25.

He was fined £400 and must pay a £160 surcharge and £85 costs.

ANNE MARY EDMUNDS, 66, of Malthouse Lane, Caerleon, Newport must pay £146 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone on the B4245 at Magor Road, Langstone on March 28.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

JEFFREY ALLAN RELF, 54, of Plynlimon Avenue, Croespenmaen, Caerphilly must pay £100 in a fine and a surcharge for speeding at 37mph in a 30mph zone on Oakdale Terrace, Penmaen on March 31.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.