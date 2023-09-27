Speaking on an episode of Dan Wooton Tonight Fox made a series of remarks about Ava Evans, the political correspondent for the online news site PoliticsJOE.

He described Evans as a “little woman” and asked: “who’d want to s**g that?”.

GB News later formally suspended Fox whilst an investigation was conducted into his comments and now Wootton has followed suit.

The channel said in a statement: "[We have] suspended Dan Wootton following comments made on his programme by Laurence Fox last night.

"This follows our decision earlier today to formally suspend Mr Fox. We are conducting a full investigation."

Dan Wootton says he 'regrets' comments made on his show

Following the broadcast of his show, Wootton took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to apologise to Evans, sharing: "I apologise for what was said during the course of my show and should have done this immediately on air. This is not what our channel is about."

He followed the post up with another on Wednesday morning (September 27), in which he said he wanted to "reiterate my regret" over the comments made by Fox.

However, Fox then quoted the post with a screenshot of an alleged private message conversation between him and Wootton where Wootton appears to have found Fox's comments funny.

A message, allegedly from Wootton, reads: "You can imagine them freaking out in the gallery!!!!!"

Laurence Fox was suspended by GB News following his comments (Image: Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire)

Ofcom statement on Laurence Fox comments

Ofcom has issued a statement after receiving a number of complaints relating to "totally unacceptable" comments made by Laurence Fox on GB News.

Taking to X, Ofcom issued a statement saying: "We can confirm we've received a number of complaints about comments made by Laurence Fox on GB News last night.

"We are assessing these complaints against our broadcast rules and will publish the outcome as quickly as possible."