Set in the east end of London during the "burning summer" of 1976, Disco Inferno is the story of young man's struggle to break into the music industry, and the lengths he finds himself willing to go to in order to guarantee his success.

The two-hour production features hits from the Bee Gees, Village People, Jacksons, Sister Sledge, Rose Royce, Abba, Donna Summer, Barry White, Kool and the Gang, Earth Wind and Fire, Gloria Gaynor, Billy Ocean, Weather Girls, Candi Staton, The Trammps, Gap Band, Wild Cherry and more.

The show’s producer, Mark Halliday said: “If you ever dreamed of going to New York’s famed discotheque Studio 54, Disco Inferno takes you there – in an all-singing, all-dancing celebration of everything D.I.S.C.O”

Disco Inferno will be at The Blackwood Miners Institute for one night only on Saturday 11th November. Tickets are available to purchase from the venue’s website or when calling the box office on: 01495 227206.