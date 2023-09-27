Live

Lee Waters faces no confidence vote over Wales 20mph limit

By Sam Portillo

  • The Deputy Minister for Climate Change faces a vote of no confidence in the Senedd tonight.
  • The Welsh Conservatives have called the motion in light of the record-breaking petition to "rescind" the 20mph default speed limit.

