Molly and Bingo the puppy are having a birthday party in Eye Spy With My Little Eye on October 1 and you are all invited to come along.

There will be a treasure hunt, a range of sing-along songs and lots of fantastic games to play, including Molly's favourite game, I Spy With My Little Eye.

Tom Fletcher’s interactive adventures for big imaginations are leaping from page to stage as There’s A Monster In Your Show makes its debut as a new musical show on Sunday, October 22.

There will be plenty of fun for all ages as a range of favourite characters, including Monster, Dragon, Alien and Unicorn, come to life in a show that is packed with playful moments to enjoy.

Liquid nitrogen clouds, exploding oxygen and hydrogen balloons, fire tornados, hydrogen bottle rockets, ignited methane and even a self-built hovercraft will all be showcased and demonstrated in Ministry Of Science on Saturday, October 28.

As well as taking a look at the inventors and engineers who’ve shaped and inspired the modern world, the show’s presenters will be conducting clever demonstrations aplenty. The resultant loud bangs should certainly keep everybody on their toes!

The music of our pop superstars will be celebrated on Sunday, October 29 in Pop Forever.

Audiences will get the opportunity to sing-a-long to their favourite Little Mix songs, dance to Doja Cat's famous TikTok music trends and party to the music of other pop stars like Ariana Grande, Olivia Rodrigo and Jojo Siwa. There will also be dance competitions, prize opportunities and a meet and greet with the cast as part of the show.

Sooty, Sweep and Soo are celebrating 75 years in show business and are planning a very special birthday party on Monday, October 30.

The Sooty Show 75th Birthday Spectacular sees Sooty and Sweep busy baking a cake and watch out for Sooty’s new water pistol.

NEST on Friday, November 3, features a tree in a city in which two birds decide to make their home, and soon their cosy nest contains two very precious eggs. Filled with clowning, original song and beautiful shadow play, this highly physical show uses minimal language to tell a tale about taking care, discovering what’s important and learning how to fly.

Families with children aged five and over are invited to the premiere of two fantasia-like stories set to music from Hummadruz, The Black-Light Theatre of Wales. Part one of the show, The Planets, is performed to Holst’s classical masterpiece and tells seven stories based on each planet’s theme.

The second part of the show, When the Dragons came back to Wales, is an uplifting, multi-coloured, blacklight, psychedelic spectacle and is performed to a new suite of music by Wales-based composer Lenny Sayers based on a story by Stuart H Bawler.

This part of the show will be accompanied by a live orchestra, conducted by Emilie Godden.

On Saturday December 2, Wifi Wars bring a very festive version of their live comedy game show where the audience all play along.

Hosted by comedian Steve McNeil, you will be invited to log in with your smartphone or tablet and compete in a range of games, puzzles and quizzes to win prizes and ultimately the show. There is a family centred Wifi Wars at 2pm, with a grownups only competition at 7pm.

The annual Riverfront panto is back from November 28.

Beauty and the Beast is written and directed by Richard Gauntlett, who brought last year’s Robin Hood to life, and is starring Newport favourite Richard Elis. It will run until January 6.

You can find out more about all of the wonderful family entertainment coming up at The Riverfront this August