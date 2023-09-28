Galaxy chocolate bars have dropped 10g per bar, as they are now being sold across the country in 100g servings.

It was only as recently as last month that the bars were 110g and it comes despite an increase in recommended retail price (RRP) £1.39 to £1.50 back in October.

A spokesperson for Mars said: "We have been actively trying to find ways to absorb the rising costs of raw materials and operations, as we know the increase in the cost of living has impacted both consumers and businesses across the UK.

“Unfortunately, the growing pressures mean that more needs to be done.

The Galaxy bars are remaining at the price of £1.50 (Image: PA)

"Reducing the size of our products is not a decision we have taken lightly but it is necessary for shoppers to still be able to enjoy their favourite Galaxy treats without compromising on quality or taste.”

Galaxy bar victim of 'shrinkflation'





Shrinkflation is an economic concept where items shrink in size or quantity but remain the same price, or sometimes even increase.

It has become increasingly widespread as manufacturers battle with soaring wholesale costs, with food inflation peaking at 19.1% in March, according to government figures.

A survey by consumer group Which? in July found two-thirds had noticed shrinkflation on everyday products, including Lurpak butter and Whiskas cat food.

Consumers said chocolate was the item they noticed most was coming in smaller portions, mentioning Penguin multipacks, which now include seven biscuits rather than eight, and Quality Street tubs, which have shrunk from 650g to 600g.

The practice is legal as long as the quantity stated on the pack is accurate.