Your oven never looks as good as when it's shiny and new - no matter how much elbow grease you put into it!

But don't despair, there are some simple and budget-friendly solutions that many fans of the cleaning phenomenon Mrs Hinch swear by.

Mrs Hinch - otherwise known as Sophie Hinchcliffe - is well-known and beloved for sharing cleaning tips and tricks.

So much so, she's inspired a whole community including a Facebook group called Mrs Hinch Cleaning Tips where like-minded users ask and answer questions on everything from stubborn stains to useful products.

We've also recently shared some of the best household hacks on how to keep your fridge fresh, the best way to clean your toilet and how to clean your windows without leaving streaks among others.

Last week, we shared tips from Mrs Hinch fans on the best ways to get their blinds clean.

One of the most recent dilemmas involves the best products and methods to clean oven racks.

A member of the community group asked fellow cleaning fanatics: "What is the best thing to use to clean the oven racks?"

Users took to the comments to share some of their top tips and preferred methods.

Members of the Facebook community group had various different suggestions for the original poster.

Among the suggestions was the product Oven Pride - a product which is available for £3.49 at B&M, £4 in Sainsbury's and £3.60 on Amazon.

Brillo pads were also recommended by many of the group's users.

Shoppers can pick up a pack of 10 Brillo pads for £1.20 at Tesco or £1.60 at Morrisons.

Members shared their suggestions and methods in the comments section.

One user posted: "Red hot water, pink stuff paste and a Brillo pad."

Another person wrote: "Without doubt oven pride. You can't go wrong."

A third commented: "I soak in soapy water then scrub with brillo pads."

With a sparkle emoji, another chimed in: "I use Oven pride they come up like new."

Have you used Oven Pride or Brillo Pads to clean your oven racks? What do you prefer? Let us know in the comments.