The Welsh Conservatives called the debate tonight, Wednesday, September 27, in light of the record-breaking petition to “rescind” the switch to 20mph.

More than 400,000 people have signed the petition - which has been endorsed by around 13 per cent of Welsh constituents - the Senedd website says.

Opening the debate, Welsh Conservative shadow minister for transport Natasha Asghar said it was “clear” that the deputy minister Lee Waters was “out of his depth”.

Mr Waters told Senedd members he recognised the “strength of feeling” in people who oppose the reduced default speed limit.

“The number of people that have signed the Senedd petition speaks for itself and we certainly take it very seriously,” he said.

“I understand that lots of people are angry and frustrated. My message to the more than 400,000 people who have signed the petition is simple: we are listening to what you’re saying.

“We understand that not everybody likes this and we are willing to be flexible in how this is implemented in your local community.”

Noting the responsibility that rests with councils, who have the power to list exemptions from the 20mph default, he said: “It’s very difficult to get the balance right, but we will work with local authorities to help get it right.

“It was never going to be perfect on day one.”

Welsh Conservative MS for South Wales East Laura Anne Jones said Mr Waters had taken a “blinkered approach” to the policy’s implementation.

Former Plaid Cymru leader Adam Price told the story of his cousin who died in a road accident, concluding: “This policy will certainly save lives. The only uncertainty is how many.”

Other members, including Welsh Liberal Democrat leader Jane Dodds MS, warned about the consequences of a toxic debate which has seen ministers and others receive personal threats.

“Debates such as these remain a really poor way to do politics. This place is much better than that,” she said, finishing her speech to a tepid round of applause.

The Welsh Conservative motion failed, with 16 votes in favour and 42 against.

There were no abstentions.