Sandra Diplock, 64, was taken to hospital on Wednesday, April 19, after a collision on Shingrig Road, Nelson, and died on Thursday, August 31.

“Our mam was larger than life, was well known and had many friends,” her family has said.

“We can’t imagine life without her, she was our queen and she will be missed dearly but never forgotten.

“As a family, we would like to thank everyone for their messages of support, kind wishes and beautiful flowers.

“We have been overwhelmed by everyone’s kindness at this difficult time. We would like to thank the staff at the University Hospital of Wales, especially those on ward T4 where mam spent most of her time.

“They provided her with the best care and helped us so much as a family.”

Ms Diplock’s next of kin are receiving support from specialist officers while enquiries continue, Gwent Police has said.