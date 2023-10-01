A NEWPORT family is proud to share the news that it is now a five generation family following the birth of baby Lydia.
Lydia Ruth Le-Galloudec was born on September 9, 2023, weighing 7lb 3oz.
Her great-great grandmother is June Pope, who was born in June 1935.
June's son Mark, who is now a great grandfather, is a semi-retired photographer who was born on his mother's birthday in June 1958.
Lydia's grandmother, Maria Le-Galloudec, is a civil servant who was born in April 1981.
And baby Lydia's father is Ross Le-Galloudec, who is also a civil servant, was born in May 2001.
The new mother, Laura Richardson, who works for the BBC, was born in August 1998.
