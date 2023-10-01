READERS have been sharing pictures of their pets with us and today we bring you 10 dogs from Gwent.
David Hughes shared this picture of Cowley.
Grazyna Agnieszka Budzen sent in this picture of Savana, Dior and Summer.
Jason Owen Gray shared this picture of his "best mate" Doris.
Phoebe Halfpenny-Fulcher sent in this picture of Gypsy, a rescue dog living the life of luxury.
Samantha Hawkins shared this picture of Odie.
Larry Wilkie shared this picture of Millie in Chepstow.
Lesley Rickard shared this picture of 12-year-old Meg.
Jolene Malson sent in this picture of Tara.
Christina Dickson sent in this picture of Bruno, her walking buddy.
Suzanne Williams shared this picture of Archie, aged nine.
