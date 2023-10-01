READERS have been sharing pictures of their pets with us and today we bring you 10 dogs from Gwent.

South Wales Argus: David Hughes shared this picture of CowleyDavid Hughes shared this picture of Cowley.

South Wales Argus: Grazyna Agnieszka Budzen sent in this picture of Savana, Dior and SummerGrazyna Agnieszka Budzen sent in this picture of Savana, Dior and Summer.

South Wales Argus: Jason Owen Gray shared this picture of his "best mate" DorisJason Owen Gray shared this picture of his "best mate" Doris.

South Wales Argus: Phoebe Halfpenny-Fulcher sent in this picture of Gypsy, a rescue dog living the life of luxuryPhoebe Halfpenny-Fulcher sent in this picture of Gypsy, a rescue dog living the life of luxury.

South Wales Argus: Samantha Hawkins shared this picture of OdieSamantha Hawkins shared this picture of Odie.

South Wales Argus: Larry Wilkie shared this picture of Millie in ChepstowLarry Wilkie shared this picture of Millie in Chepstow.

South Wales Argus: Lesley Rickard shared this picture of 12-year-old MegLesley Rickard shared this picture of 12-year-old Meg.

South Wales Argus: Jolene Malson sent in this picture of TaraJolene Malson sent in this picture of Tara.

South Wales Argus: Christina Dickson sent in this picture of Bruno, her walking buddyChristina Dickson sent in this picture of Bruno, her walking buddy.

South Wales Argus: Suzanne Williams shared this picture of Archie, aged nineSuzanne Williams shared this picture of Archie, aged nine.