So inspired was the community of Chepstow by the charitable exploits of Noah Herniman, a local teenager with an inoperable brain tumour, that they have turned the fundraising tables to make his dream come true.

Noah Herniman suffers from a condition called neurofibromatosis, where tumours grow on a person’s nerve tissues.

He was diagnosed with an inoperable tumour at the core of his brain in 2021.

However, he has remained stoic ever since - continuing with charity work which has seen him become well-known throughout the town and beyond.

You can read more about Noah's fundraising story here.

Now, the people of Chepstow and the wider region have decided that it is high time they showed how much Noah has inspired them.

A self-confessed Dr Who superfan, Noah has said that one of his dreams in life would be to own his very own Dalek.

Thanks to the power of the internet, a GoFundMe page has been set up to make that happen.

The financial target is a hefty £5,000, but at time of writing a slew of donations have already reached more than £3,300.

One kind-hearted individual even donated a whopping £1,000 towards the Dalek.

With 73 per cent of the total already in the bank, a final push is needed to raise the remaining sum to make Noah's dream a reality.

To add your support, visit justgiving.com/crowdfunding/angela-jones-329