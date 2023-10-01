The fourth and final series of Sex Education was released on the streaming service recently and, as usual, features a host of Gwent venues as filming locations.

The comedy-drama cast, which includes Emma Mackey and new Doctor Who actor Ncuti Gatwa, who had been spotted in Ebbw Vale and Abergavenny last year while the show was being filmed.

Which Welsh locations have been used in Sex Education series four?





The Chalet, Symond's Yat

Perhaps one of the most iconic locations from the show, the house is actually available as a holiday let.

What might surprise some people is that the interior shots are filmed at a studio.

Werngochlyn Farm

Adam leaves school and ends up getting a job as an apprentice on a farm.

It turns out that he's quite good at it.

In real life, the farm is located just outside Abergavenny, near the Skirrid mountain.

St Fagans National Museum of History

Many a Welsh schoolchild will have fond memories of trips to St Fagans.

In the new series of Sex Education, it doubles as Cavendish College.

The change in education setting is obviously down to the real-life closure and demolition of Caerleon's former university campus which had a starring role in previous series.

Duke of Beaufort Iron Bridge

Eric experiences a religious epiphany during a dream sequence filmed on this bridge near Monmouth.

Built in the late 1800s, the bridge overlooks the picturesque Monmouth Viaduct and is apparently the perfect setting for a slightly trippy sequence.

Newbridge Memo

Otis and Maeve - as well as a few other cast members, attend a cinema night at the Memo during season four.

The Memo is decked out to fit in perfectly with the show's retro feel, but remains instantly recognisable.

Westonbirt School

This one isn't in Wales, but the school near Bristol doubles as the college Maeve attends in America to do her writing course - taught by Dan Levy.

Sex Education Season 4 is available to stream on Netflix.