The Met Office issued the yellow weather warning this morning due to heavy rain which looks likely to cause flooding, road closures and delays/cancellations to public transport services.

The warning for heavy rain comes into affect at 8pm this afternoon and will be in place until 2am tomorrow (September 29) morning.

The Met Office said some areas could see up to 50mm of rain in just a few hours.

The areas set to be impacted by the weather warning include Newport, Monmouthshire, Blaenau Gwent and Vale of Glamorgan.

⚠️ Yellow weather warning issued ⚠️



Heavy rain across southern parts of Wales



Thursday 2000 – Friday 0200



Stay #WeatherAware⚠️ pic.twitter.com/UXywTRklQ1 — Met Office (@metoffice) September 28, 2023

What to expect from the yellow weather warning in South Wales

The Met Office issued a yellow weather warning in South Wales as heavy rain looks likely to hit the area overnight (September 28).

The Met Office said the heavy rain could cause:

Difficult driving conditions and road closures caused by spray and flooding

Delays and/or cancellations to train and bus services

Flooding resulting in damage to homes and businesses

Fast flowing/deep floodwater

A Met Office spokesperson added: "Heavy rain may affect parts of south Wales tonight, although there remains considerable uncertainty regarding the position and amounts of rainfall.

"There is a small chance that around 50 mm of rain could fall in just a few hours across parts of the warning area."

All the areas in Wales affected by the heavy rain warning

The yellow weather warning for heavy rain will only be in place across South Wales, according to the Met Office.

The areas set to be affected by heavy rain in South Wales are:

Blaenau Gwent

Bridgend

Caerphilly

Cardiff

Carmarthenshire

Merthyr Tydfil

Monmouthshire

Neath Port Talbot

Newport

Powys

Rhondda Cynon Taf

Swansea

Torfaen

Vale of Glamorgan

The yellow weather warning will be in place across South Wales from 8pm today until 2am tomorrow morning.