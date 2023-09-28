Grandfather Ramon Gooding was actually being "set up" by a paedophile hunter group called Dank Dragons.

The “pathetic” Monmouthshire pensioner thought he was contacting two girls aged 12 and 13 called Samantha and Lola but was being “set up” by decoys.

Prosecutor Megan Jones said: “The conversation begins with relatively innocent general chit chat before it moves on to sexualised context.”

Gooding, of Millbrook Court, Little Mill, near Usk pleaded guilty to two counts of attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child.

The offences occurred last February and March, Cardiff Crown Court heard.

MORE NEWS: Wedding guest causes £2,000 worth of criminal damage at hotel

Sol Hartley representing Gooding said: “The defendant is 70 years old.

“He's a man of hitherto good character and he is absolutely mortified to find himself before the court today.

“Mr Gooding accepts full responsibility for this behaviour.

“He can't properly explain what caused him to behave in this way, but he is actually ashamed and embarrassed to have committed these offences.”

Judge Shomon Khan told Gooding: “These are unpleasant offences.

“You recognise that the maximum sentence for each offence is two years.

“I've said to the lawyers in the case that the offence in which you sent the graphic image is the one that's more serious.”

He added: “You are 70 years of age and you've never been in trouble before.

“Why you acted in this way is extremely concerning.

“The pre-sentence report doesn't really help me other than perhaps suggest a degree of sadness on your part, loneliness on your part, even though you're married and living with your wife.

“And all of it reads in a way to suggest a degree of you being rather pathetic.

“I'm sorry to speak in those terms, but that's how the probation report reads.”

Gooding was jailed for eight months but the sentence was suspended for two years.

He must carry out 60 hours of unpaid work in the community and complete a 30-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

The defendant must register as a sex offender for 10 years and was made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order for the same period.

Gooding has to pay £420 prosecution costs and a £187 victim surcharge.