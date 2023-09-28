If you’re trying to get ahead with your Christmas planning, it is worth knowing when UK supermarkets are opening their delivery slots for your festive food orders.

Due to high demand, many supermarkets begin offering Christmas delivery slots much earlier in the year.

This is what UK supermarkets are currently saying about Christmas delivery slots for 2023.

Asda Christmas delivery slots

Christmas delivery slots will open for Asda Delivery Pass customers from Tuesday, October 3.

All other Asda shoppers will be able to book their festive deliveries from Tuesday, October 10.

Around one million click and collect slots will be made available from Asda stores in the week leading up to Christmas.

Tesco Christmas delivery slots

Tesco will open Christmas delivery slots in November. (PA)

Tesco customers with an Anytime Delivery Saver plan will get access to book their Christmas delivery slots on Tuesday, November 7 at 6am, though this will not apply if you are on an off-peak plan.

Instead, off-peak customers, and pay-as-you-go customers will be able to book their deliveries from Tuesday, November 21 at 6am.

Sainsbury’s Christmas delivery slots

Sainsbury's has not yet confirmed when it will open Christmas delivery slots. (PA)

Emails will be sent to Sainsbury’s customers letting them know when they will be able to book a Christmas delivery slot.

The emails will be sent to Delivery Pass customers from Monday, October 16, while general booking customers will receive theirs from October 23.

The chance to book a Christmas click and collect slot will open on November 20.

Morrisons Christmas delivery slots

Morrisons Delivery Pass customers will be able to book Christmas delivery slots from Wednesday, October 18.

Customers not on the Delivery Pass will be able to book their space later in the month.