A statement on behalf of his wife Lady Gambon and son Fergus Gambon, issued by publicist Clair Dobbs, said: “We are devastated to announce the loss of Sir Michael Gambon.

“Beloved husband and father, Michael died peacefully in hospital with his wife Anne and son Fergus at his bedside, following a bout of pneumonia. Michael was 82.

“We ask that you respect our privacy at this painful time and thank you for your messages of support and love.”

Sir Michael Gambon has died aged 82 (Image: Ian West/PA Wire)

During the course of his career, Sir Michael won four TV Baftas, and became known for his extensive back catalogue of work across TV, film, radio and theatre over a career spanning five decades.

In recent years he played Albus Dumbledore in six of the eight Harry Potter films, winning worldwide acclaim for his portrayal.

He is also known for playing French detective Jules Maigret in ITV series Maigret, and for starring in the BBC series, The Singing Detective.