The Tesco superstore on Station Road in the town will now only allow customers to use the car park for a maximum of two hours during each visit.

The time limit is shorter at night.

How long can I park at Tesco in Chepstow?





The new parking restrictions are:

Two hour maximum stay between 6am-10pm - Monday to Friday

One hour maximum stay between 10pm-12am

15 minute maximum stay between 12 am-6am daily and 6pm-12am on Sunday

No return within one hour

Disabled badge holders will have to register their vehicle at the customer service desk inside the store. This will allow them to be exempt from the maximum stay regulations.

The new signs note that the car park is controlled by ANPR cameras and/or parking patrols.

They also warn that a fine of £70 could be issued if you exceed the time limit.

People parking in the car park but not using the store are also liable to receive a fine, as are those returning to the car park within an hour of having left.

Some customers have said they are concerned that people who are slower to do their shop might end up being fined for going over the time limit.

Others have said that if they return to their car having forgotten an item they will be forced to go elsewhere out of fear of being fined.

A spokesperson for Tesco said: “We have put in place new parking time limits at our Chepstow superstore.

"This will allow us to better manage the car parking spaces for our customers and deter anti-social behaviour in the car park outside of store opening hours.”