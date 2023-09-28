Daniel Rogers, 35, from Newport breached the terms of a sexual harm prevention order imposed to stop him committing offences against children.

The defendant was jailed for 39 months previously and has a history of child sex offences and defying such orders.

Following his release from jail, police officers went to his new home in Cardiff on August 18.

They discovered he had breached the sexual harm prevention order yet again by setting up a Snapchat account in a false name and talking to an underage girl.

MORE NEWS: Wedding guest causes £2,000 worth of criminal damage at hotel

Alice Sykes, prosecuting, told Cardiff Crown Court: “Officers attended the address of Mr Rogers and when they entered, they saw that he was lying on a bed with one hand under his pillow and a charging cable running to it.

“A DS Jones reached under the pillow and discovered a mobile phone.

Daniel Rogers

“The defendant told them, ‘I swear I haven't been saying anything sexual to her.

“We're just chatting. We're just friends. She says I'm nicer than her dad. I don't want to go back inside. I've not said anything sexual.

“We just talk about what we do in the day. She says she doesn't get on with her dad's partner.”

She added: “The Crown say there's a high risk of harm given his previous offending and he's assessed as posing a high risk to young females by the Probation Service.”

It was not clear, the court was told, if the girl was real or a decoy.

Jeffrey Jones, representing wheelchair user Rogers said his client had not been involved in “overtly sexually motivated conversations” with the girl.

Judge Shomon Khan told the defendant: “The nature of the breaches are you setting up a social media account.

“You got to be really realistic and recognise that your history of offending doesn't help you and I've looked at the original offences which include inciting a girl of under 13 to engage in sexual activity where you were given a two-year suspended sentence.

“But you breached it the following year and you were convicted of similar offences leading to a lengthy custodial sentence and that sentence included a sentence for breaching the original sexual harm prevention order.”

Judge Khan added: “The order is there to protect the public, in particular children, vulnerable children, from predators like you.

“Yet the police found you in breach of the order with the phone and you having communications with a female.

“The Snapchat account was not in your name.

“What I'm sure of is that you were in fact, whether you realise it or not, grooming this person.

“It matters not whether the girl was a decoy. The point is that it was what you were intending to do.”

Rogers, formerly of Medlock Crescent, Bettws admitted the breaches and was jailed for 16 months.