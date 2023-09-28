Gwent Police officers would like to speak to Corey Walker, 31, of Newport, in connection with an investigation into reports of drug offences in the Newport area.

The force has asked people not to approach the man if they see him but call 999.

Corey was last seen leaving the Grange University Hospital in Cwmbran at around 11:30pm on Tuesday, September 26.

He is described as 6ft in height, with a medium build, short brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts can call Gwent Police on 101 or direct message on Facebook or Twitter quoting 2300327351.

You can also make an anonymous call to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.