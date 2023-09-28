A DRUG dealer who made more than £46,000 selling cocaine will have to repay just £1 after a court heard he has zero assets.
Daniel Rowberry, 34, from Tredegar was jailed for six years and eight months earlier this year after he admitted possession of a class A drug with intent to supply.
The defendant was back in Newport Crown Court for a proceeds of crime hearing.
Judge Daniel Williams heard that Rowberry benefitted by £46,502 from drug trafficking and will have to pay a nominal amount of £1 to the authorities.
Co-defendant Jody James was jailed for four years and three months
He has 28 days to hand over the pound or face an extra day in prison.
Rowberry’s co-defendant Jody James, 35, from Tredegar also appeared in court but was not subject to a proceeds of crime application.
He was jailed for four years and three months after he too pleaded guilty to possession of a class A drug with intent to supply.
The pair were caught with £100,000 worth of cocaine after being pulled over in a car following a police chase on December 21 last year.
