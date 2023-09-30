A MAN will go on trial after he pleaded not guilty to sexually assaulting a woman.

Corrie Winston, 21, of Upper Capel Street, Bargoed, Caerphilly is accused of committing the alleged offence on January 7, 2022.

The defendant is due to go on trial on May 20 next year and the case is expected to last two days.

Winston was granted conditional bail after he appeared at Cardiff Crown Court.