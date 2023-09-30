A MAN will go on trial after he pleaded not guilty to sexually assaulting a woman.
Corrie Winston, 21, of Upper Capel Street, Bargoed, Caerphilly is accused of committing the alleged offence on January 7, 2022.
The defendant is due to go on trial on May 20 next year and the case is expected to last two days.
Winston was granted conditional bail after he appeared at Cardiff Crown Court.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article