However, it no longer stands after an apparent act of vandalism meant that it was “deliberately felled”, authorities have said.

If you haven’t walked the route alongside Hadrian’s Wall, you might not know where the tree once stood.

The tree is believed to have been “deliberately felled” (Image: Owen Humphreys/PA)

Where was the Sycamore Gap tree on Hadrian’s Wall?





The Sycamore Gap tree is probably the most photographed in the country and stands in a dramatic dip in Hadrian’s Wall.

The Northumberland National Park Authority’s website says the “Roman Milecastle 39 is just to its left.”

It adds that “it’s known as Castle Nick, as it sits in a nick in the hillside.”

The Sycamore Gap stood in a dramatic dip in Hadrian’s Wall (Image: Google Maps)

The Northumberland National Park authority said: “(We) can confirm that sadly, the famous tree at Sycamore Gap has come down over night. We have reason to believe it has been deliberately felled.

“We are working with the relevant agencies and partners with an interest in this iconic North East landmark and will issue more details once they are known.”

You can follow our live blog for updates here.

Police said they were investigating whether a criminal offence had been committed.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “We can confirm an investigation has been launched following damage to the Sycamore Gap Tree in Northumberland.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish whether any criminal offences have been committed.”