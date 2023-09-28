Many of us might be thinking that we can swap out our SPF for sweaters and scarves now that the weather is turning, but we'd be mistaken.

We might not feel we've seen much of the sunshine this summer but the need for sunscreen doesn't fade away with the warmer weather.

Understanding what the correct amount of sunscreen to use is essential to protect your skin from harmful UV radiation even during the colder months.

Yet, approximately 60% of UK adults are still unsure about the correct amount of sun cream to apply before heading outside.

To help us become more aware about sun safety, Cult Beauty has teamed up with Dr. Deborah Lee, Dr Fox Pharmacy to share how much SPF you should apply during the winter months:

How much sunscreen should I use in the winter?





Dr Deborah Lee has shared how much sun protection you should be applying to the different parts of your body throughout winter:

Face and Neck : Apply two teaspoons

: Apply two teaspoons Arms : Use two teaspoons in total, one teaspoon for each arm

: Use two teaspoons in total, one teaspoon for each arm Legs : Apply two teaspoons in total, one teaspoon for each leg

: Apply two teaspoons in total, one teaspoon for each leg Chest and Stomach : Use two teaspoons

: Use two teaspoons Back and Shoulders: Apply two teaspoons

How do I apply sunscreen correctly?





Applying SPF should be a non-negotiable step in your skincare regime and that goes for the Autumn/Winter season too.

That being said, there is a lot of uncertainty about how to apply SPF the right way.

Cult Beauty and Dr Deborah Lee have shared these simple tips which if you follow, you won't go wrong:

1. Before you do anything, shake your sunscreen bottle. This will help break up any clumping that occurs over time.

2. Use the three-finger rule when applying it to the face. Gently tap the formula all over your face, ears, and neck rather than just rubbing it all on to avoid irritation and to ensure a smoother application.

3. When applying to your body, smear small evenly sized dots over all areas exposed to the sun. Gently massage the sunscreen in, until you can’t see it anymore. Remember not to forget those sneaky spots that are easy to miss like the neck and the back of your hands and feet.

4. If you are heading outside, allow the formula to soak into your skin for at least 15 minutes before heading outdoors.