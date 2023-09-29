AN 87-YEAR-OLD man faces the prospect of dying behind bars after he was found guilty following a trial of a catalogue of historical sex offences.
Terrence Hulme, of Arael View, Abertillery was convicted of 10 counts of rape and three of indecent assault by a jury.
Some of the offences dated back to the 1970s, Newport Crown Court was told.
Hulme had denied the charges against him.
The defendant is due to be sentenced on October 24.
He was remanded in custody.
