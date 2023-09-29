Terrence Hulme, of Arael View, Abertillery was convicted of 10 counts of rape and three of indecent assault by a jury.

Some of the offences dated back to the 1970s, Newport Crown Court was told.

Hulme had denied the charges against him.

The defendant is due to be sentenced on October 24.

He was remanded in custody.