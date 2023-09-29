Drivers have noticed 50mph signage on the M48 towards the Severn Bridge, with no apparent explanation for the reduced speeds. The limit was previously 70mph.

The South Wales Trunk Road Agent, responsible for highways, structures and signage from the Severn Crossings to Pembrokeshire, has told the Argus why the “temporary measure” is in place.

A spokesperson said: “We can confirm the 50mph speed limit on the M48 between Rogiet and Chepstow has been introduced as a temporary measure to reduce the risk presented by life expired barriers and to ensure the safety of the travelling public.

“Once the barriers have been replaced, the National Speed Limit will be reinstated.

“Provision of the barriers will be subject to Welsh Government programmes, prioritisation and funding.”

This week, Wednesday, September 27, Conservative MP for Monmouth David Davies penned a letter to the Welsh minister responsible for transport, Lee Waters, asking to explain the “danger” on the A40 between Raglan and Abergavenny, which has also seen the limit slashed to 50mph.

“The decision is all the more baffling because there is a strong argument for a speed reduction on the short stretch of this road travelling east from the Raglan roundabout to the junction with the A449.

“This is an accident blackspot. I and the Town Council have called for improved safety measures here. Yet at this location, where accidents happen and pedestrians from the village try to cross, the speed limit appears to have been left at 70mph!”