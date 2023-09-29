Since readers young and old were first introduced to the 'boy who lived' - under the stairs at 4 Privet Drive - fans have been obsessed with the magical world of Harry Potter with seven books and eight films.

It has since become one of the world's most-loved fictional worlds with grown adults still awaiting their letter from Hogwarts.

Many of us grew up alongside Harry, Ron and Hermione, glued to the books and eagerly awaiting the cinema releases, while younger generations are only just discovering the magical world beyond Platform 9 3/4.

How well do you know the wizarding world of Harry Potter? (Warner Brothers/PA) (Image: Warner Brothers/PA)

Most of us will have seen every movie multiple times ( especially when all 8 films dropped on Netflix) and we all know someone who thinks they’re a Harry Potter expert.

Whether you're a humble Hufflepuff or cunning Slytherin, it's time you put your knowledge to the test with our ultimate Harry Potter quiz.

Harry Potter quiz - How many can you get right?





From spells and Quidditch to Hogwarts houses and magical creatures, the questions range from common knowledge to very niche.

Whether you consider yourself magical or a bit of a muggle, let's see how many you can get right.

Don't forget to let us know how you got on in the comments!