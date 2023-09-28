Gwent Police are investigating a report of sexual assault at The Greyhound pub on High Street, Newport, at around 11:55pm on Saturday, September 9.

The teenage victim, who was sexually assaulted by a man, is receiving support from specialist officers.

A 28-year-old man and 22-year-old woman, both from Newport, have been arrested and released on police bail while the investigation continues.

Detectives are appealing for information from anyone who may have seen anything that could help with the force’s investigation.

They want to hear from anyone who was in The Greyhound pub between 11:30pm on Saturday, September 9, and 12:30am on Sunday, September 10.

Call Gwent Police on 101 or direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2300305747.

You can also make an anonymous call to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit www.crimestoppers-uk.org to pass on any information.

Detective Superintendent Michelle Chaplin, leading the investigation, said: “We understand that when a crime such as this is reported in a local community, residents can become concerned.

“I’d like to reassure you that this appears to be an isolated incident and our enquiries are continuing.”