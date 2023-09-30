PHILLIP STEVENS, 42, of Magor Street, Newport was banned from driving for 20 months after he pleaded guilty to drink driving with 145 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood on the A449 in Usk on April 4.

He was fined £393 and must pay a £157 surcharge and £85 costs.

KEVIN LEWIS, 46, of Commercial Road, Newport was sentenced to a 12-month community order after he pleaded guilty to stealing a baguette and potato wedges from Greggs on March 10 and a cold brew maker and refillable cups from Starbucks on August 31.

He must complete a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement, was made the subject of a six-month alcohol treatment requirement and must pay Greggs £5 in compensation and £82.45 to Starbucks.

SHAUN ROBINSON, 55, of James Street, Brithdir, Caerphilly must pay £304 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 97mph in a 70mph zone on Station Road, Nantybwch, Tredegar on May 17.

His driving record was endorsed with four points.

MATTHEW COLE, 50, of George Street, Pontnewynydd, Pontypool was banned from driving for 17 months after he admitted failing to provide a specimen for analysis in Newport on September 9.

He was fined £576 and must pay a £230 surcharge and £85 costs.

GETHYN POWELL, 31, of Attlee Avenue, Abertillery was banned from driving for 16 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with a cannabis derivative in his blood on the A472 in Ystrad Mynach on May 22.

He was fined £120 and must pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.

JOE PEACOCK, 28, of Twyn Square, Usk was banned from driving for 20 months after he admitted drink driving with 72 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on the A4042 in Pontypool on September 9.

He was fined £400 and must pay a £160 surcharge and £85 costs.

GORDON PRICE, 52, of High Close, Nelson, Caerphilly was banned from driving for 16 months after he admitted drug driving with a cannabis derivative in his blood on the A472 in Ystrad Mynach on May 22.

He was fined £120 and must pay a £48 surcharge and £85 costs.

CARL HATHERALL, 37, of Tern Court, Thornhill, Cwmbran was sentenced to a 12-month community order after he pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer, public disorder, being drunk and disorderly and causing criminal damage to a Gwent Police van on March 13.

He must complete a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement, was fined £120 and ordered to pay £200 compensation, a £114 surcharge and £85 costs.