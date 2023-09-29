Lliswerry High School on Nash Road issued a letter to parents and carers last night with a headline of ‘urgent.’

The letter read that a ‘fault had developed with their emergency alarm system.’

‘Despite engineers visiting the school they were unable to rectify the problem.’

The letter was also issued on the school’s website and social pages.

The Newport high school ‘anticipates they will be able to open as normal on Monday with the fault rectified.’ Parents and carers of Lliswerry can expect an update over the weekend.

Pupils may be thinking they have got a day off however, the letter continued to say, ‘learners should undertake online learning where possible with a range of online learning.’

A variety of links was attached to the bottom of the letter for pupils to access tasks.