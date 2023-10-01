YOU only have to look up to see some amazing sites - so this week we decided on chimneys as our theme for the camera club.

This is just a small selection of the pictures shared by members of the South Wales Argus Camera Club and you can see more by visiting the SWACC page on Facebook. More than 5,300 people are signed up as camera club members. Why not join them?

South Wales Argus: Brick: The rear of Commercial Street in Newport, seen from the Kingsway car park. Picture: Elaine Lanie CobbThe rear of Commercial Street in Newport, seen from the Kingsway car park. Picture: Elaine Lanie Cobb.

South Wales Argus: Garden: If these chimneys could tell a story... Picture: Julie Stratford If these chimneys could tell a story... Picture: Julie Stratford.

South Wales Argus: Mono: Bridge Street in Chepstow. Picture: Francesca BowenBridge Street in Chepstow. Picture: Francesca Bowen.

South Wales Argus: Seagull: Taking in the view from this chimney in Rogerstone. Picture: Jane DanielsTaking in the view from this chimney in Rogerstone. Picture: Jane Daniels.

South Wales Argus: Chimnmey: From the canal near Crosskeys. Picture: Sian McDermottFrom the canal near Crosskeys. Picture: Sian McDermott.

South Wales Argus: Architecture: Westgate Hotel, Newport. Picture: Irene HainesWestgate Hotel, Newport. Picture: Irene Haines.

South Wales Argus: Moon: Abergavenny. Picture: Wayne GibbonThe moon behind a chimney in Abergavenny.  Picture: Wayne Gibbon.

South Wales Argus: Metal: Chimney for a stove. Picture: David BarnesChimney for a stove. Picture: David Barnes.

South Wales Argus: View: The chimneys of Abergavenny with the Sugar Loaf climbing above. Picture: Lee James Kershaw

South Wales Argus: Industrial: Chimney at Hills Pit near Blaenavon. Picture: Tammy Louise MountainChimney at Hills Pit near Blaenavon. Picture: Tammy Louise Mountain.