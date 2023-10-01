This is just a small selection of the pictures shared by members of the South Wales Argus Camera Club and you can see more by visiting the SWACC page on Facebook. More than 5,300 people are signed up as camera club members. Why not join them?

The rear of Commercial Street in Newport, seen from the Kingsway car park. Picture: Elaine Lanie Cobb.

If these chimneys could tell a story... Picture: Julie Stratford.

Bridge Street in Chepstow. Picture: Francesca Bowen.

Taking in the view from this chimney in Rogerstone. Picture: Jane Daniels.

From the canal near Crosskeys. Picture: Sian McDermott.

Westgate Hotel, Newport. Picture: Irene Haines.

The moon behind a chimney in Abergavenny. Picture: Wayne Gibbon.

Chimney for a stove. Picture: David Barnes.

The chimneys of Abergavenny with the Sugar Loaf climbing above. Picture: Lee James Kershaw.

Chimney at Hills Pit near Blaenavon. Picture: Tammy Louise Mountain.