MICHAEL WOODS, 24, of Albany Street, Newport, was banned from driving for 19 months after he pleaded guilty to drink driving with 62 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Lyne Road on September 9.

He was fined £533 and must pay a £213 surcharge and £85 costs.

LAYLA ANAIS HOOPER, 31, of Broad Mead Park, Newport, must pay £256.26 costs after she admitted depositing household waste on a grass verge without the authority of a current environmental permit on May 23.

TYRESE MARTIN, 19, of Mill Race, Abercarn, Caerphilly, must pay £196 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone on the A468 at Newport Road, Trethomas on March 31.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

JORDAN HALL, 19, of Neerings, Coed Eva, Cwmbran, was fined £120 after he pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly on Cambrian Road, Newport on September 10.

He must also pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.

WAYNE JONES, 38, of Bloomfield Road, Blackwood, was banned from driving for 28 months after he pleaded guilty to drink driving with 106 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Eastview Terrace, Bargoed on September 7.

He was fined £1,600 and must pay a £640 surcharge and £85 costs.

SARA HENDERSON, 55, of Greencourt, Croesyceiliog, Cwmbran, was banned from driving for three years after she pleaded guilty to drink driving with 141 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood on The Highway on June 19.

She was fined £148 and must pay £85 costs and a £59 surcharge.

LEIGHTON KILLORAN, 43, of Lime Crescent, Newport, was jailed for 18 weeks but that sentence was suspended for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to harassment between September 19 and 23.

He was made the subject of a five-year restraining order and must pay a £154 surcharge and £85 costs.

PAUL WATSON, 52, of Heol Siloam, Beaufort, Ebbw Vale, was jailed for eight weeks but that sentence was suspended for 12 months after he admitted drink driving with 70 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Beaufort Road, Brynmawr on September 9 and failing to provide a specimen for analysis on September 16.

He must complete a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement, was made the subject of a six-month alcohol treatment requirement, banned from driving for three years and must pay £85 costs.

LEWIS EVANS, 26, of no fixed abode, Newport, was jailed for 24 weeks after he admitted failing comply with sex offender register notification requirements on September 8.

He must pay a £154 victim surcharge following his release from prison.