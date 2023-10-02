GEORGIA BROOKING, 24, of Trostrey, Hollybush, Cwmbran was banned from driving for 12 months after she pleaded guilty to drug driving with a cannabis derivative in her blood on Cwmbran Drive, Newport on April 18.

She was fined £242 and must pay a £97 surcharge and £85 costs.

JESSICA COUSINS, 25, of Pembrey Path, St Dials, Cwmbran was jailed for 12 weeks but that sentence was suspended for 12 months after she pleaded guilty to drug driving with cocaine and a cannabis derivative in her blood on Maendy Way, Pontnewydd, on April 6.

She must complete a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement, was banned from driving for three years and has to pay a £154 surcharge and £85 costs.

SIAN CAREY, 33, of no fixed abode, Newport, was sentenced to a 12-month community order after she admitted three counts of sending a message that was grossly offensive or of an indecent, obscene or menacing between May 15 and June 8.

She must complete a 25-day rehabilitation activity requirement and pay a £114 surcharge and £85 costs.

BAILEY COLCLOUGH, 18, of Brabazon Road, Rogerstone, Newport, was sent to a young offender institution for 12 weeks after he pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen for analysis on July 28.

He was banned from driving for 30 months and two weeks.

TAYEF AHMED, aged 22, of Potter Street, Newport, was banned from driving for 13 months after he admitted drink driving with 94 milligrams of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood on Malpas Road on July 23.

He was fined £200 and must pay £85 costs and an £80 surcharge.

KYLE WILLIAMS, 35, of Hill Crest View, Cwmtillery, Abertillery, was sentenced to a 12-month community order after he pleaded guilty to drink driving with 84 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on High Street, Blackwood on August 20.

He must carry out 180 hours of unpaid work, complete a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement, was banned from driving for two years and pay a £114 surcharge and £85 costs.

KIMBERLEY DAVIES, 34, of Attlee Way, Cefn Golau, Tredegar, was sentenced to a 12-month community order after she admitted stealing 12 bottles of shampoo from Poundstretcher in Ebbw Vale on April 17.

She must complete a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement, pay £60 compensation, £114 surcharge and £85 costs.

KAI RUCK, 29, of Monnow Keep, Monmouth, was banned from driving for 12 months and fined £200 after pleading guilty to drug driving with a cocaine derivative and ketamine in his blood on Cinderhill Street on June 1.