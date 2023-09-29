The incident, which has been described by police as a "medical emergency", occurred at around 8.55pm on Tuesday, September 26.

Gwent Police confirmed that they had been called to a house in Montague Street in the town, along with paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service.

It was there, they said, that the paramedics confirmed that a three-year-old girl had died at the scene.

A Welsh Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called on Tuesday, September 26 shortly before 9:00pm to reports to an incident in Abertillery, Monmouthshire.

"We sent one Cymru high acuity response unit paramedic, one emergency ambulance and one duty operational manager to the scene, where we were supported by Emergency Medical Retrieval and Transfer Service colleagues.”