Highways worker Stephen Bell, 57, died in a tractor collision on Langstone Court Road more than four years ago on Thursday, July 18, 2019.

The council pleaded guilty to two Health and Safety at Work charges at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

The local authority is due to be sentenced at the city’s crown court on October 11.

Following his death, Mr Bell’s family paid a moving tribute to him.

They said: "Stephen was a hard-working, kind, caring man with a large personality.

"He was a loving husband, a wonderful father, and a doting ‘Papa’ who will remain in our hearts forever.

"Stephen was loved by all."

At the time, a local authority spokesperson said: "Newport City Council would like to pass on its sympathies to the family, friends and colleagues of our employee who died in this tragic accident."

In the immediate aftermath of Mr Bell’s death, Gwent Police appealed for information.

A force spokesperson said: “At approximately 11.40am on Thursday, July 18, 2019, we received reports of a road traffic collision involving a tractor and highways worker under the M4 on Langstone Court Road, Newport.

"A man was sadly pronounced dead at the scene as a result of injuries sustained during the incident.

"Officers would like to speak with anyone who used the road and was aware of the roadworks between Monday, July 15, and Thursday, July 18, particularly those who may hold any dashcam footage of this journey.

"Anyone with any information or anyone who may have witnessed the incident is urged to contact Gwent Police on 101 or Direct Message us on Facebook or Twitter, quoting log 183 of 18/07/19."