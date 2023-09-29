Armed police were called to an incident in Newport which saw a man taken to hospital with serious injuries after being assaulted.
Gwent Police received a report of an assault in Drovers Mews, Newport at around 8.50am on Wednesday 27 September.
Specially trained firearms officers and Gwent Police officers attended the scene.
A 44-year-old man, from the Newport area, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
He remains in hospital in a stable condition, according to the force.
Gwent Police have warned that they will remain at the scene as the investigation progresses and there will be an increased police activity in the area.
Senior investigating officer, Detective Inspector Rhys Potter said: “Officers will be making further enquiries at this time and will remain at the scene as the investigation progresses.”
“It is possible that you may see ongoing police activity in Newport as part of this work, if you have concerns or information then please do stop and talk with us."
Our enquiries continue, if you have any information, please call us on 101, or direct message us on Facebook or X quoting log reference 2300327543.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here