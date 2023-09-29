Gwent Police received a report of an assault in Drovers Mews, Newport at around 8.50am on Wednesday 27 September.

Specially trained firearms officers and Gwent Police officers attended the scene.

A 44-year-old man, from the Newport area, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

He remains in hospital in a stable condition, according to the force.

Gwent Police have warned that they will remain at the scene as the investigation progresses and there will be an increased police activity in the area.

Senior investigating officer, Detective Inspector Rhys Potter said: “Officers will be making further enquiries at this time and will remain at the scene as the investigation progresses.”

“It is possible that you may see ongoing police activity in Newport as part of this work, if you have concerns or information then please do stop and talk with us."

Our enquiries continue, if you have any information, please call us on 101, or direct message us on Facebook or X quoting log reference 2300327543.