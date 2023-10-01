After 14 months of work, Newport Mind's purpose-built facilities at 100-101 Commercial Street were opened to the public on Thursday, September 28.

Newport Mind has been supporting the community with its mental health for more than 40 years.

The charity orginally purchased the building in 2016, but it was only in 2021 that £250,000 funding along with money from Newport Mind reserves was secured to improve facilities. The funding has allowed stage one of a three-stage refurbishment to be completed.

The building now boasts a new frontage and new ground floor layout.

A new reception area creates a welcoming space for people entering the building leading onto refurbished stairs and a brand new accessible lift.

The windows have been replaced throughout, allowing for more natural light and improving energy efficiency.

The ground floor space next to reception has been opened up, once funding is secured will be developed into a community restaurant in phase two.

On the first floor there are a six new dedicated counselling rooms, with improved sound-proofing, and more modern, comfortable settings, designed so that people can feel comfortable talking to their counsellor with soft lighting and calming colours to make the space more relaxing.

There is a dedicated art room, a training room, a sanctuary space, one to one meeting rooms and shower.

Hilary Sloan, operations manager Newport Mind, said: "Having the building back is really exciting.

"With the improved facilities we can look to expand what services we offer the community and reach more people who may need us.”

Newport Mind chief executive Dave Bland, said: “Being out of our building has not been an easy time.

"Colleagues have met the challenges head-on remaining focussed on providing services to the community so that we continued to be there for the people who needed us.”

“Seeing the building back in use is fantastic. I’m looking forward to seeing how we can expand our support to the community in the future thanks to our improved amenities.”