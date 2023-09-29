A Skorpion sub-machine was discovered in the raid. (Image: Merseyside Police)

Smith appeared at Liverpool Crown Court on Thursday (September 28), where he was sentences to 14 years and three months in prison, Merseyside Police said.



Following the sentencing Detective Chief Inspector Paul McVeigh, of the Firearms Investigation Team, said: “Following a raid at the property on Netherby Street we seized a significant haul of dangerous weapons including a Skorpion sub-machine gun together with five fully loaded magazines, a hand grenade and various other rounds of loose ammunition.



“This region has all too recently seen the devastation that these types of weapons can cause. Thankfully, this firearm is now off the streets and Ross Smith will spend a significant period of time in custody.”

Ross Smith (Image: Merseyside Police)

Merseyside Police pro-actively investigates serious organised crime including the use of guns and the supply and distribution of drugs on Merseyside and is relentless in its pursuit of offenders.

Detective Chief Inspector McVeigh added: “We are committed to removing guns, knives and all dangerous weapons from our streets and putting the people who carry them before the courts.



“We have also carried out regular stop searches, warrants and open land searches to locate weapons and ensure those who store, carry and use them are brought to justice.



“It is vital that members of our communities come forward with information so we can make our communities safer for the decent, law-abiding people who live in areas affected by gun crime.



“If you have any information about anyone carrying or using a dangerous weapon in your area please don’t hesitate to contact us.”



If you have got any information about the use or storage of weapons please DM @MerPolCC or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.