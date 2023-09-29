The 58-year-old spoke about the health issue to listeners on Virgin Radio's breakfast show with Chris Evans.

It comes as the radio presenter himself recently announced he had skin cancer but has since been given the all-clear, eight weeks after his diagnosis.

A week after having surgery, Chris' co-hot Vassos Alexander read an email out loud on air and quoted the surgeon, saying: "I have forwarded the pathology report. It is excellent news.

"There is no residual disease. You have the all-clear."

Coundown’s Susie Dent says she has 'scar under my eye' after cancer scare

Speaking publicly for the first time about it, she explained to Chris: "I had one [a cut] under my eye, a few years ago now. And it just felt like a little cut.

“So it was a kind of linear one and just wouldn't heal. And I just kept putting lots of different cream on it."

She continued: "So, I had it for too long. I had it for about a year. My GP said, 'I'm going to say the word carcinoma, but don't panic'.

“And then they took it off, they kind of excised it. So, I've got a bit of a kind of scar under my eye."

The lexicographer and Channel 4 favourite went on to give a further update to listeners.

She said: "This one doesn't spread, so we were really lucky. I genuinely just thought, 'I have cut my eye', and I didn't think about it from one week to the next. And it was my makeup artist that said, 'I think you should get that checked out.'"

If you have any health concerns you should see your GP.

You can also visit the NHS and Cancer Research websites for more advice and information.