Detectives found drug-related messages on the iPhone of Ryan Jones, aged 26, from Cwmbran.

The defendant pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of cannabis in the town on May 21, 2021.

Jones, of Monnow Court, Thornhill, also admitted simple possession of amphetamine on the same day.

He was jailed for six months at Cardiff Crown Court but that sentence was suspended for 12 months.

Jones was ordered to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work in the community by the judge, Recorder Richard Kember.

The defendant must also pay £304 after a victim surcharge of £154 was imposed as well as £150 costs.