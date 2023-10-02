A DRUG dealer caught trafficking cannabis has walked free from court after being given a suspended jail sentence.
Detectives found drug-related messages on the iPhone of Ryan Jones, aged 26, from Cwmbran.
The defendant pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of cannabis in the town on May 21, 2021.
Jones, of Monnow Court, Thornhill, also admitted simple possession of amphetamine on the same day.
He was jailed for six months at Cardiff Crown Court but that sentence was suspended for 12 months.
MORE NEWS: 'Predatory' paedophile jailed for trying to groom underage girl
Jones was ordered to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work in the community by the judge, Recorder Richard Kember.
The defendant must also pay £304 after a victim surcharge of £154 was imposed as well as £150 costs.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel