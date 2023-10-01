CHILDREN who play with Barbie and Ken dolls may get a better start in life - and become more social and successful, according to research by Welsh scientists.
Research revealed how playing with dolls can help the social development of children while they chat away while playing.
It showed increased brain activity in a key region associated with social processing for children with autism.
The research at Cardiff University has monitored the brain activity of children ages 4-8 as they played with a range of Barbie dolls and playsets.
It also says key ﬁndings apply to all children - regardless of gender or ethnicity - as they talk to the dolls and other people in the room while playing.
New findings suggest broader social engagement with others while engrossed in doll play. Empathy is an important indicator of children’s future success.
It was described as a unique pathway to social development for children with autism - while more "neurotypical children" were more likely to discuss the dolls' thoughts and emotions.
Researchers say both groups may be able to benefit from doll play by using it as a tool for practicing social scenarios and developing social skills such as empathy.
Lead researcher Dr. Sarah Gerson said: “Our study shows that doll play can encourage social processing in children, regardless of their neurodevelopmental profile.
“The findings show that all children, even those who display neurodivergent traits commonly associated with autism, may use doll play as a tool for practicing social scenarios and developing social skills, such as empathy.”
The findings are the latest release from a multi-year study by the Centre for Human Developmental Science, at the university’s School of Psychology.
Previous years have focused on neurotypical children, and found wide-ranging social and developmental benefits of playing with dolls.
Now in its third year the research team repeated results with a wider range of 57 children – including those displaying both high and low levels of traits associated with autism.
State-of-the-art functional, near-infrared spectroscopy equipment was used to explore brain activation while children played with dolls.
Researchers saw increased brain activity in the posterior superior temporal sulcus (pSTS) region – heavily involved in social and emotional processing.
For children displaying fewer autistic traits in the research, talking about the mental states and emotions of the dolls they were playing with was associated with increased pSTS activity.
In contrast, for those displaying more autistic traits, talking with others during doll play, even when playing by themselves, led to more social processing on a neural level.
The study was a collaboration with the Wales Autism Research Centre whose director Dr Catherine Jones said: “The study reinforces how it is important that we acknowledge and value neurodiversity.
“This means recognising and valuing the diverse ways in which children's brains work, and approaching social development in a way that is inclusive and accommodating for all children, regardless of their neurodivergence.
“By embracing all ways that children choose to play, we can create a more inclusive and supportive environment for their development.”
The long-term study commissioned by Barbie-makers Mattel. Michael Swaisland, head EMEA of insight and analytics at Mattel, said: “We are proud to know that when children, regardless of their neurodevelopmental profile, play with Barbie, their playtime may benefit their development.
"We are delighted to know, through neuroscience, that playing with Barbie may encourage the development of social skills such as empathy in children, including those who display neurodivergent traits commonly associated with autism. We look forward to uncovering even more benefits of doll play through our long-term partnership with Cardiff University.”
