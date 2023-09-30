The incident - which was caught on camera - took place at around 8:45am on September 21 at AJ Convenience Store.

The customer believed the milk was out of date due to it smelling bad and claimed in the video that it had ‘ruined his breakfast.’

The man then made demands that the employee ‘should pay for his breakfast’ otherwise he ‘will take things from the shop’ and started picking up then putting down items around the shop before walking out.

The incident lasted under two minutes.

Aman Deep, owner of AJ Convenience Store said: “A week’s profit has gone; this is lesson for him that you can’t treat people like this. We didn’t deserve this.

“My employee was crying, she didn’t want to go back to work, and she’s worried he’ll come back.

“We have run this family business for five years and we have nice community here.

“We have never had any trouble here before this.”

The forces enquires into the incident continue.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: “We received a call regarding a disturbance in Castle Street, Tredegar, at around 9.15am on Thursday, September 21.

“A man allegedly entered a store and caused criminal damage.​

“Our enquiries continue, if you have any information, please call us on 101 quoting 2300320113. Alternatively, DM us on Facebook or X.”