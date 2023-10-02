The awards took place at Chepstow Racecourse on Thursday, September 21.

There were cheers from all corners as each winner was read out.

Phil Hill was announced as the winner of the Volunteer of the Year award at the ceremony.

Mr Hill said: "I was very honoured to have been selected by the panel amongst such worthy finalists for this category.

"Public Access Defibrillation has been an area of special interest for me academically, professionally and as a volunteer for more than 10 years now.

"I am very keen to continue in raising awareness on this massively important public health issue and try to reduce the mortality rate from Out of Hospital Cardiac arrests across Gwent and beyond."

Mr Hill was described on the night as having devoted his time to supporting the work of Jack's Appeal.

He was said to be "committed to ensuring those who suffer cardiac arrests have the greatest chance of survival".

The Volunteer of the Year Award was sponsored by Newport Transport.

For a full list of all of the award winners from the South Wales Health and Care Award, click here.