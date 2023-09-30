Dash is a Domestic Long Hair who was born in September 2017.

A spokesman said: "Dash came into us in May 2023 after his owners could sadly no longer care for him.

"Introduction to the other cat in the new household did not go too well and the one cat became quite stressed and poorly due to Dash's presence.

"Time, patience and a lot of TLC slowly won Dash around and he is now brimming with confidence. He was very nervous and cautious to begin with but this is understandable.

"We were told by Dash's previous owners that he can scare easily when something unexpected happens but when he is familiar with you, he will approach you for a stroke.

"Dash is very independent and isn't really a 'lap cat' but likes to be near his humans when he feels like it. He enjoys exploring the outdoor world but has not ever gone far from his previous home. He was brought up in a home with a woodland near by.

"Dash is quite particular around other cats and due to this, will be rehomed as the only cat within the household.

"He is comfortable around docile dogs and has lived with two Labradors in his previous home. As Dash has never had any interactions around young children, he would prefer to live in an adult only home."

Chester is a Domestic Short Hair who was born in January 2007.

A spokesman for the sanctuary said: "Chester is a charming little fellow who is looking for a calm home to live out the rest of his days in comfort.

"This beautiful boy was signed over to us in August 2023. He was originally one of our rescues from 2011 and has sadly come back to us due to wandering off in the home.

"Chester is 16 but you would not think it. He is in perfect health. All he wants to do is sleep and eat all day and lounge on his comfy beds.

"Since arriving in our care, Chester has made himself at home and settled pretty much straight away, he is a very laid back little lad.

"Chester can be quite social if you have food but if you do not, he tends to pick and choose when he wants your attention and loves to wander off and do his own thing.

"He is not massively keen on being picked up but enjoys a head scratch and a stroke.

"Chester would be ideal for a family with older children. A quiet home with no other pets would suit him best."

