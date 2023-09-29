The 2024 guide is the 51st edition and outlines the best places for the "very best pint" across the UK for those keen beer drinkers.

It reviews 4500 UK pubs and breweries which it recommends visiting for a pint, including 318 in Wales.

There are 910 newly featured pubs in the 2024 guide which CAMRA said was a "fantastic prospect for the pub trade which has been struggling to stay afloat in recent years following the pandemic and rising fuel costs".

Congratulations to everyone who features in CAMRA's Good Beer Guide 2024.

The book is the ultimate guide to pubs, bars and clubs across the UK, highlighting where you can enjoy a great pint of beer.



CAMRA Chairman Nik Antona added: “The last few years have been an incredibly difficult time for the industry, and we need more support than ever before to keep our nation’s pubs and breweries open and thriving.

"I’d encourage everyone to use this year’s Guide to visit the very best pubs and breweries across the UK and support them for generations to come.”

The South Wales pubs in the CAMRA Good Beer Guide 2024

There are 131 south Wales pubs - spread across Gwent and Glamorgan - in the CAMRA Good Beer Guide 2024 and 48 breweries.

This includes 23 new entrants to the guide (22 pubs and one brewery).

Some of the pubs named among the UK's best in the CAMRA Good Beer Guide 2024 include:

Sir Samuel Romilly, Barry

Coach, Bridgend

Malcolm Uphill, Caerphilly

Flute & Tankard, Cardiff

Tiny Rebel, Cardiff

Vale of Glamorgan Inn, Cowbridge

Beaufort Amrs, Mumbles

Borough Arms, Neath

Golden Lion, Penarth

Bunch of Grapes, Pontypridd

Lord Caradoc, Port Talbot

Bank Statement, Swansea

Farmers Arms, Upper Church Village

The full list of pubs in south Wales among the best for a pint in the UK can be found in CAMRA's Good Beer Guide 2024, which can be purchased via their website.

North East Wales had 42 pubs in the guide, North West Wales 46 and West Wales 70, while Powys/Mid Wales boasted 29 entries.

The CAMRA Good Beer Guide – the UK’s best-selling beer and pub guide – 2024 is the 51st edition and has a striking cover and a foreword supplied by Iron Maiden’s Bruce Dickinson.

Dickinson in his foreword, says CAMRA "shines a spotlight on the cultural tradition of pubs within the United Kingdom, the importance of protecting the heritage, charm and welcoming nature of pubs and clubs, and not taking them for granted".