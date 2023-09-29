More than 130 pubs in South Wales have been named among the best in the UK as part of the 2024 Campaign for Real Ale’s (CAMRA) Good Beer Guide.
The 2024 guide is the 51st edition and outlines the best places for the "very best pint" across the UK for those keen beer drinkers.
It reviews 4500 UK pubs and breweries which it recommends visiting for a pint, including 318 in Wales.
There are 910 newly featured pubs in the 2024 guide which CAMRA said was a "fantastic prospect for the pub trade which has been struggling to stay afloat in recent years following the pandemic and rising fuel costs".
CAMRA Chairman Nik Antona added: “The last few years have been an incredibly difficult time for the industry, and we need more support than ever before to keep our nation’s pubs and breweries open and thriving.
"I’d encourage everyone to use this year’s Guide to visit the very best pubs and breweries across the UK and support them for generations to come.”
The South Wales pubs in the CAMRA Good Beer Guide 2024
There are 131 south Wales pubs - spread across Gwent and Glamorgan - in the CAMRA Good Beer Guide 2024 and 48 breweries.
This includes 23 new entrants to the guide (22 pubs and one brewery).
Some of the pubs named among the UK's best in the CAMRA Good Beer Guide 2024 include:
- Sir Samuel Romilly, Barry
- Coach, Bridgend
- Malcolm Uphill, Caerphilly
- Flute & Tankard, Cardiff
- Tiny Rebel, Cardiff
- Vale of Glamorgan Inn, Cowbridge
- Beaufort Amrs, Mumbles
- Borough Arms, Neath
- Golden Lion, Penarth
- Bunch of Grapes, Pontypridd
- Lord Caradoc, Port Talbot
- Bank Statement, Swansea
- Farmers Arms, Upper Church Village
The full list of pubs in south Wales among the best for a pint in the UK can be found in CAMRA's Good Beer Guide 2024, which can be purchased via their website.
North East Wales had 42 pubs in the guide, North West Wales 46 and West Wales 70, while Powys/Mid Wales boasted 29 entries.
The CAMRA Good Beer Guide – the UK’s best-selling beer and pub guide – 2024 is the 51st edition and has a striking cover and a foreword supplied by Iron Maiden’s Bruce Dickinson.
Dickinson in his foreword, says CAMRA "shines a spotlight on the cultural tradition of pubs within the United Kingdom, the importance of protecting the heritage, charm and welcoming nature of pubs and clubs, and not taking them for granted".
