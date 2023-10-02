Here are more babies recently born in Gwent.

Theo King was born on June 26, 2023, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 7lbs 8oz. His parents are Alysha and David King, of Abertillery, and his siblings are Jacob, 14, Noah, six, and Layla, five.

Reign Teryn was born 18 days early on September 12, 2023, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 6lb 9oz. His mum is Demi-Leigh Burn, of Newport, and his sibling is Amara-Leigh, two.

Harry Peter Muir was born on August 31, 2023, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 8lb 5oz. His parents are Georgia Fraser-Gray and Joshua Muir, of Newport, and his big brother is Oliver Muir, three.

Skylah-Mae Cowles was born on September 2, 2023, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 6lb 15oz. Her parents are Jade Batchelor and John Cowles, of Blaenavon, and her siblings are Rio Cowles, 11, and Halle-Grace, 14.

Roman Purcell was born on September 12, 2023, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing an impressive 10lb 6oz. Mum and dad are Lucy Augustus and Lee Purcell, of Cwmbran, and big brother is Jonah, seven.