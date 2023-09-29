Koba the Rottweiler went missing six days ago and now there is concern for his welfare, with fears he might be starving and cold.

Koba is believed to have last been seen in Henllys, Cwmbran, near Snelling nature reserve during the evening on Wednesday, September 27.

Koba has been missing for six days (Image: Facebook)

Thousands are now concerned for missing Koba, with even a taxi firm drafted in to help find the missing dog.

Cwmbran firm Tiger taxis has put a notice out to drivers with the mobile number for any sightings.

A massive effort is on to find Koba (Image: Facebook)

Koba was last seen near the village of Henllys (Image: Google Maps)

The last post in the group (as of 1pm, September 29) was entered at 10.30am, saying: “I got home at 3am. No sight. The streets were dead. The weather was mild.

“I feel that he’s moved on

“If anyone has CCTV to check early hours.

“I left our kebab wrappers rubbish bag on the pathway leading to the reserve.

“Hoping if he’s passing he definitely would destroy two polystyrene boxes out of the bag.

“It’s been six days.”

To help with the search and join the group search ‘Help find Koba’ on Facebook.