The BBC revealed earlier this week the release date for The Reckoning - a new drama series which will trace the life of Savile.

Steve Coogan will play Savile in the new series, which is set to air on BBC One and iPlayer at 9pm on Monday, October 9.

Savile rose to become one of the most influential celebrities of his time, however after his death, he was exposed as a paedophile and became one of the most reviled figures of modern history following revelations of extensive and horrific abuse.

Steve Coogan will play Jimmy Savile in an upcoming BBC series about the late entertainer. (Image: BBC)

In his new book - T.V - Big Adventures on the Small Screen - Peter Kay talks about his “TV memories and adventures".

Following its release the popular British Comedian, who has starred in the likes of Car Share and Phoenix Nights, revealed to The Mirror some of the stories fans could expect to read about in his latest book.

He spoke about his first encounter with the late Jimmy Savile and his first impression of the disgraced entertainer.

Whilst working on his last episode of the BBC Series The Sunday Show, for his segment - Peter Kay’s World Of Entertainment, the British comedian said he thought he'd get Savile in.

The late entertainer agreed saying he would take part for £500 in cash and a box of cigars worth £1000 which Kay agreed to.

Kay revealed the segment with Savile did not go the way he had hoped.

So, did you see it? Peter Kay’s new book T.V. Big Adventures on the Small Screen is out today - and to mark it @HarperCollinsUK and the Faculty of Science & Technology, University of Morecambe, have pulled off a world first: projecting an image on the moon's surface! Full story👇 pic.twitter.com/YV8l6S2ObP — Peter Kay (@peterkay_co_uk) September 28, 2023

He said Savile was "very eccentric" and “talked utter nonsense, spouting weird quotes, crap jokes, limericks” as well as making weird noises.

Kay, speaking to The Mirror, added: "The only hint I got of Jimmy being immoral in any way was when he met our executive producer, Bridget Boseley.

"I remember she offered him her hand, which Jimmy took, then he flipped it round to kiss the back of it, but before his lips touched her skin I saw a quick flick of his tongue licking the back of her hand.

"Urgh! What was all that about? Bridget and I chatted about it later. She said, ‘He licked the back of my hand.’ ‘I know, I saw him, the dirty old perv’.”

Kay went on to say he had a second encounter, of sorts, with Savile many years later when he was invited to BBC Media City in Salford for an event.

This event that took place the day after a Savile documentary aired on ITV exposing the disgraced entertainer.

Kay in his book says: “Everybody had gone apart from Peter Salmon (BBC Exec), Guy Garvey, Mr Tumble and me.

"The main corridor wall had a huge black and white mural featuring BBC icons from over the years. Michael Parkinson, Only Fools and Horses, Dad’s Army, that sort of thing. Just like wallpaper, the images repeated along the length of the wall.

“I’ll never forget Peter Salmon, he said, ‘Here, could you do me a favour?’ and he handed each of us a pile of big bright-yellow Children in Need Pudsey Bear stickers. ‘Could you find Savile and cover him up?’

"So there we were, up step ladders trying to find every image of Jimmy Savile so we could cover him up (ironically just what the BBC had reportedly been doing for years).

"It was like some depraved Where’s Wally? Or Where’s Jimmy?”